Press release
MHCLG EU Exit local information sharing
MHCLG continues to closely engage with local authorities so that they and their residents are well-prepared for the UK leaving the EU on 29 March 2019.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) continues to closely engage with local authorities so that they and their residents are well-prepared for the UK leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019.
To support this activity, a network of 9 local authority chief executives from across England has been established
The chief executives will engage with councils in their region to share information on preparations to support an orderly exit.
Simultaneously, the chief executives will be kept well-informed on national policy on EU exit that could have implications for local services, businesses and residents.
This new network is just the latest in a series of actions by MHCLG to ensure local authorities have the resources they need, including:
- announcing £56.5 million for local authorities in England to support their Brexit planning preparations
- establishing a local authority landing page on GOV.UK to keep councils aware of the latest Brexit-related announcements by the government
- hosting ministerial-led discussions with councils through forums such as the EU Exit Local Government Delivery Board
The names of the chief executives can be found in the table below.
Local Authority Information Network
|Region
|Lead Chief Executive
|Authority
|South West
|Phil Norrey
|Devon County Council
|South East
|Becky Shaw
|East Sussex County Council
|London
|John O’Brien
|London Councils
|West Midlands
|Nick Page
|Solihull MBC
|East Midlands
|Anthony May
|Nottinghamshire County Council
|North West
|Tony Reeves
|Liverpool City Council
|North East
|Martin Swales
|South Tyneside Council
|Yorkshire and Humber
|Tom Riordan
|Leeds City Council
|East of England
|Richard Carr
|Central Bedfordshire Council
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Contact form http://forms.communiti...
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@communities.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media - MHCLG
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mhclg
Flickr - http://www.flickr.com/photos/mhclg
LinkedIn - http://www.linkedin.com/company/mhclg