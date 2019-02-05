Press release

MHCLG EU Exit local information sharing

MHCLG continues to closely engage with local authorities so that they and their residents are well-prepared for the UK leaving the EU on 29 March 2019.

Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) continues to closely engage with local authorities so that they and their residents are well-prepared for the UK leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019.

To support this activity, a network of 9 local authority chief executives from across England has been established

The chief executives will engage with councils in their region to share information on preparations to support an orderly exit.

Simultaneously, the chief executives will be kept well-informed on national policy on EU exit that could have implications for local services, businesses and residents.

This new network is just the latest in a series of actions by MHCLG to ensure local authorities have the resources they need, including:

Local Authority Information Network

Region Lead Chief Executive Authority
South West Phil Norrey Devon County Council
South East Becky Shaw East Sussex County Council
London John O’Brien London Councils
West Midlands Nick Page Solihull MBC
East Midlands Anthony May Nottinghamshire County Council
North West Tony Reeves Liverpool City Council
North East Martin Swales South Tyneside Council
Yorkshire and Humber Tom Riordan Leeds City Council
East of England Richard Carr Central Bedfordshire Council

