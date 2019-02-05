MHCLG EU Exit local information sharing

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government ( MHCLG ) continues to closely engage with local authorities so that they and their residents are well-prepared for the UK leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019.

To support this activity, a network of 9 local authority chief executives from across England has been established

The chief executives will engage with councils in their region to share information on preparations to support an orderly exit.

Simultaneously, the chief executives will be kept well-informed on national policy on EU exit that could have implications for local services, businesses and residents.

This new network is just the latest in a series of actions by MHCLG to ensure local authorities have the resources they need, including:

The names of the chief executives can be found in the table below.

Local Authority Information Network