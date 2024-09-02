Medicines and medical devices: Key back-to-school tips   

The hectic back-to-school period is underway, as children face the prospect of new classes, new teachers and possibly new schools. If you are a parent, carer, school or teacher, please take note of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) tips for children taking medicines or using medical devices.

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:

Returning to school after the summer holidays is a busy time for children, parents and schools alike. However, it’s important to always make sure children’s health is as best protected as possible. From childhood vaccinations to asthma inhalers and adrenaline autoinjectors, it’s the perfect time to take stock of your child’s medicines and medical devices, and make sure they are as safe as possible as they start the new school year.

Childhood vaccinations are safe and effective against disease

Diseases like measles and whooping cough have been on the rise, and the return to school could lead to further cases. Before heading to college or university, young people can also be at risk from potentially serious infections like meningitis or HPV.

At the MHRA, patient safety is our number one priority. You can be confident that the vaccines given in the UK are effective against disease and safe for use.

Long before a vaccine reaches a child or is added to the routine childhood immunisation schedule, we are involved in its testing and monitoring during its development and production to ensure it is safe.

Once we approve a vaccine, we continue to monitor it for safety. We test every single batch of vaccines in the UK to ensure each one is the same and meets our high standards of safety.

We constantly remain vigilant for any potential safety concerns. Our most important partner in that, is you. You can use the MHRA Yellow Card reporting scheme to report any potential problems with a healthcare product - that includes suspected side effects from a vaccine.

Take stock of your child’s asthma

The busy time preparing for the new school year is the perfect opportunity for you and your child or young person to take stock of their asthma. The peak winter cough and cold season is also nearing, which can make life more difficult for asthma sufferers.

Make sure their asthma inhalers are in date; this includes their preventer inhaler (usually brown, orange, red or purple), which they should use every day if prescribed, and their reliever inhaler (often blue), which they need to take when they have symptoms of asthma and should always be carried with them.

If their inhaler does not have a dose counter, to avoid using an empty inhaler and to know when to order a new one, it is important that a tally of doses is kept – inhalers may still have residual liquid in them even when all the medicine doses have been used, and therefore will not work. If they use a spacer, make sure they have this available too.

It is crucial the school or college is aware your child has asthma and that a proper plan is in place. The relevant people at school must know where the reliever inhaler is kept, and how to recognise and act if asthma is poorly controlled.

If your child or young person’s asthma is not under control, this could result in symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, breathlessness or a tight chest.

Remember to call 999 immediately if a child’s reliever inhaler is not helping their symptoms.

Helpful information for parents, families and schools about asthma in children and young people can be found on the NHS England – London’s #AskAboutAsthma campaign website.

Safeguarding around anaphylaxis

Some children with allergies are at risk of anaphylaxis. This is a severe – sometimes life-threatening – allergic reaction that can occur very quickly, often within minutes of exposure.

It can be caused by a wide range of things, from some food and medicines to latex and insect stings. It can trigger a range of symptoms which may include swelling in the throat or tongue, wheezing or difficulty breathing, dizziness, tiredness and confusion.

If your child or young person is at risk, you must ensure they carry two adrenaline autoinjectors (AAIs) with them at all times. You must also regularly check these are in date and ensure staff at their school are informed of their allergies.

The school must ensure – particularly for younger children – that these AAIs are always close by. They should be located no more than five minutes away, and all the relevant people must know where they are.

Schools can also keep their own spare AAI, but only in addition to the two the child has. They must ensure staff are trained in the use of the AAI the child has.

If anaphylaxis is suspected, AAIs should be used without delay, even if there is doubt about the severity of the event. After administering adrenaline, 999 should be immediately dialled. If the child hasn’t improved after five minutes, the second AAI should be used. More information on what to do in an emergency can be found here.

