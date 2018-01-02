MDP Officer awarded MBE in New Year Honours

Claire has been appointed awarded her MBE for services to defence and policing and in recognition of her work as the Defence Police Federation Welfare Officer.

Claire has been with our organisation since 1992 and in 2009 became a member of the Defence Police Federation, acting as the Welfare Officer.

Her contribution to the MDP through her role as a Constable and her engagement as a Welfare Officer has been of valuable assistance to the Force, as well as supporting colleagues at times of need following organisational change, bereavement or ill-health. She has thrown herself whole-heartedly into this work, forging a role which is now recognised as a valuable element of the MDP structure. In doing so, she has balanced the organisational need with her DPF position to ensure that both are appropriately represented.

T/Chief Constable Andy Adams comments: