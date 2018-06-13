News story
May timetable disruption: launch of inquiry
ORR has published terms of reference for the inquiry into disruption caused by the May rail timetable change.
Following Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s decision to hold an independent inquiry into the disruption caused by the May timetable change, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today (13 June 2018) published the terms of reference for the inquiry (PDF, 375KB).
The ORR will scrutinise the roles played by all parties involved in the process, including train operators, the Department for Transport and Network Rail to establish what went wrong and ensure it does not happen again. The Department for Transport has promised its full co-operation.
The inquiry will be given full access to all the information available at each organisation involved and evidence from passengers will be collected from the consumer interest group Transport Focus.
Professor Stephen Glaister will lead the inquiry in his capacity as Chair of the ORR. A respected transport and regulatory expert with experience in both the road and rail sectors, Stephen Glaister is Emeritus Professor of Transport and Infrastructure at Imperial College and a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.
Rail Minister Jo Johnson said:
GTR and Northern are rightly focused on improving services for passengers, who will receive compensation for the unacceptable disruption experienced in recent weeks, and that is our overriding priority.
This independent inquiry will at the same time ensure we also learn all the lessons from what has happened.
The interim report will be published in September and full report in December. Separately, the department will be investigating whether GTR and Northern have breached their contracts and will take appropriate action if they have.
