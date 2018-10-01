Mark Field in Malaysia to deepen bilateral ties ahead of Brexit

The UK’s Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, will arrive in Malaysia today (2 October) for a visit focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship, discussing regional and global mutual interests, and deepening business links.

During his 3-day programme, which will take in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Penang, the Minister will meet Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs YB Dato’ Marzuki Yahya.

They will discuss regional and global interests and security matters, as well as our mutual values as partner members of the Commonwealth.

Mr Field will also discuss counter terrorism and extremism with Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Aziz Jamman and see Minister of Education Dr. Maszlee Malik and Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said:

The UK and Malaysia enjoy a strong and enduring relationship, with many shared interests, such as advancing our prosperity, security and mutual values. As we leave the EU, we are determined to deepen our important relationship with Malaysia, as well as securing a strong, fruitful partnership with the rest of ASEAN. The UK wants to collaborate with emerging economies, which is why we have committed £1.2 billion pounds to contribute to inclusive economic development through the Prosperity Fund. Malaysia is included in the design of the Fund’s global £75 million Skills and £79 million Health programmes, and I very much look forward to watching these projects flourish.

During his visit, the Minister will also meet opposition and civil society leaders, as well as young people and alumni from the Chevening programme.

Further information