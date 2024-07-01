Man who illegally imported unlicensed medicines from India, the Middle East and the Far East sentenced
A man who had unlicensed medicines sent to his parents’ address, has been sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to a term of imprisonment, having earlier been found guilty of criminal activity in May. The sentencing follows an investigation by the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) into the illegal supply of unlicensed medicines.
Antoine Christopher Kolias (31), was sentenced on Friday 28 June to a total of three and a half years’ imprisonment. During the CEU investigation, Operation Bentley, Kolias was found to be acting as a distributor for an established unlicensed medicines dealer, as well as running his own unlicensed medicines business, selling quantities of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient in Viagra) as well as Class C drugs tramadol, zopiclone and pregabalin between the summer of 2018 and October 2019, and again between 2020 and 2021.
During a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court the court heard how Kolias, after his first arrest, began selling products containing sildenafil on Amazon and eBay marketplaces, claiming the products were a ‘100% natural remedy’ and ‘risk free’. He ordered and designed his own packaging, selling the products under his own brand names; Vital-X, VigoreX and Vowex.
Kolias’ activities came to the attention of the CEU following the interception of a series of parcels by UK Border Force officers during routine checks at airports and throughout the postal system.
In October 2019, warrants were executed at two residential addresses and two storage facilities connected to Kolias in North London and Manchester. During a search of the London address, CEU officers found 97,000 tablets ranging from products marketed as treatments for erectile dysfunction to Class C drugs, tramadol and zopiclone.
After appearing in court following the seizure of the medicines at the London property, and while he was on bail, the court heard he re-established his unlicensed medicines business. A further four parcels, originating in China and containing more than 170,000 doses in total, were intercepted by UK Border Force.
The consignments were destined for Kolias’ sister’s address. He had re-established his Amazon sales platform but used a friend’s personal details to set it up. He again sold products containing sildenafil citrate that were marketed as ‘100% natural remedy’ and ‘risk free’, again using his own branding in a product called ‘Evoxa’.
The MHRA advises the public to be careful when buying medicines online. Medicines are not ordinary consumer goods and their sale and supply is tightly controlled. Websites operating outside the legal supply chain may seem tempting, for example, offering a prescription medicine without a prescription. Not only are these sites breaking the law – they’re putting your health at risk.
Criminals use a variety of techniques to sell medicines illegally online. Some are sold using websites designed to look like legitimate pharmacies or online retailers, while others might be advertised via online marketplaces or social media sites.
Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medicines or medical devices safely online.
Notes to editors
The Defendant was convicted of 16 counts: 3 counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods contrary to Section 170(2)(b) of the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979; 3 counts of importing a medicinal product from a state other than an EEA state contrary to Regulation 17(1)(a) and Regulation 34(1) of The Human Medicines Regulations 2012; 3 counts of supplying unauthorised medicinal products contrary to Regulation 46 (1) and Regulation 47 (1) of The Human Medicines Regulations 2012; 3 counts of possession of a class C drug with intent to supply it to another contrary to section 5(3) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971; 1 count of possession of an unauthorised medicinal product contrary to Regulation 46 (3) and Regulation 47 (1) of The Human Medicines Regulations 2012; 3 counts of concealing, converting and transferring criminal property contrary to Section 327(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
The Criminal Enforcement Unit is a dedicated law enforcement capability within the MHRA. The unit collects and analyses criminal intelligence to identify illegal activity involving medical products and investigates cases to prevent and disrupt offending and bring offenders to justice.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.
The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
