Make a referral to Veterans Services  

A new online form is now available, making it easier and quicker to refer to Veterans Services, who provide information, guidance and welfare support to those who have left or are transitioning out of the Armed Forces.

The form offers a simple and secure way for veterans, serving personnel, and those supporting them to request assistance and supporting guidance. It removes the need to download and complete paper or PDF forms, allowing referrals to be submitted directly to the Veterans Services team who will build and manage your case.

Most referrals can be completed in just a few minutes if you have the relevant information to hand. This may include contact details for you or the person being referred, such as a telephone number, address, Service number, National Insurance number, and date of birth. If you have not served, you can still make a referral – just provide the details of the serving person or veteran you are supporting.

What happens next?

Once submitted, your referral is sent directly to the MOD’s Veterans Services Triage team. They will review the information and classify the need before arranging the most appropriate support, including contact from a Case Manager where needed.

Other ways to refer

Existing referral routes, including downloadable forms, remain available. However, the new online form is the quickest and easiest option for most users.

Start a referral

You can access the online form and find out more about Veterans Services here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/get-help-from-veterans-services