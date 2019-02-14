Medicine mailing man sentenced for illicit supply

Morgan was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment, suspended for 2 years for each count, to run currently. He had previously pleaded guilty to all counts.

His illicit operation was investigated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and investigators seized 1,914 packages of medicine containing 20,563 doses. They were alerted to his illegal activity by the Royal Mail who established that Morgan failed to pay the full postage on packages which were found to contain medicines.

The crimes were committed between 17 May 2015 and 29 November 2016

The medicines Morgan was supplying included finasteride, which is used to treat hair loss, and Kamagra an unlicensed erectile dysfunction treatment. Unlicensed medicines can have many side effects including increasing the risk of heart attacks.

The supply of medicines from sources outside the regulated supply chain represents a significant public health risk and Morgan showed a complete disregard for the public’s safety and well-being.

Tariq Sarwar, MHRA’s Head of Operations, said:

Our message is clear: illegally supplying prescription only and unauthorised medicines is a serious criminal offence. MHRA officers have worked to arrest those involved in this case and we will continue to track down and prosecute people endangering public safety. Those selling medicines illegally are exploiting innocent and vulnerable people to make money and have no regard for the public’s health or welfare. Be careful when buying medicines online, and if you are in any doubt about the products you are buying do not buy them. Seek advice from your GP or another healthcare professional.

Visit http://www.gov.uk/fakemeds for tips on buying medicines safely online and how to avoid unscrupulous sites.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.

MHRA is a centre of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency which also includes the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.