Made with Care campaign highlights opportunities for careers in care

Second year of domestic recruitment campaign ‘Made with Care’ kicks off today encouraging people to apply for a career in the adult social care sector.

Opportunities available for diverse range of rewarding jobs with development and training.

The ‘Made with Care’ campaign is returning for a second year and highlights the wide range of opportunities available to build a career in care and help others to live happy, healthy, fulfilling lives.

Running until March 2023, campaign advertising will appear to millions across video on demand platforms such as ITV Hub, Sky Go and All 4; radio and digital audio channels such as Spotify and social media and digital channels like Facebook and Instagram, to direct job seekers to www.adultsocialcare.co.uk.

Here, people will be able to find everything they need to research a career in adult social care and, crucially, search and apply for adult social care jobs near them – with support to perfect their CV and advice on interviews.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

Working in social care is rewarding, inspiring and provides career opportunities with a range of roles you may have never considered. To get started, you just need to have the right qualities including kindness and compassion to support people’s loved ones and make a difference. This government is committed to a sustainable social care sector and anyone can play a part by joining this incredible workforce.

Minister for Care Helen Whately said:

I want to help care providers recruit the dedicated staff they need. There are great opportunities to join one of the country’s most important workforces. Care workers do such an important job - a job that can also be truly rewarding. We know in government we can help care providers get the message out about the opportunities in the sector. I hope this campaign will help boost the social care workforce across the country.

With a variety of vacancies and jobs and with record investment in adult social care from the government, there has never been a better time for people with the right qualities to seize the opportunity and begin a career in care.

From support workers who help people in care with day-to-day activities, to shared lives carers who welcome people who need care into their homes and family life - there’s something for everyone looking to take on meaningful work within the sector.

With a variety of vacancies and jobs and with record investment in adult social care from the government, there has never been a better time for people with the right qualities to seize the opportunity and begin a career in care.

From support workers who help people in care with day-to-day activities, to shared lives carers who welcome people who need care into their homes and family life - there’s something for everyone looking to take on meaningful work within the sector.

Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, Deborah Sturdy, said:

I am proud to be working in social care as it provides so many diverse opportunities for registered nurses and the incredible professional care workforce who make a difference to people’s lives. You will meet and work with wonderful people and be a part of something bigger than yourself. Come and join the adult social care workforce. It is the best decision I ever made.

With advertising planned across England, the ‘Made with Care’ campaign will reach millions of people this winter, highlighting the amazing work staff across the adult social care sector do and celebrating the way they empower the people they support – shining a light on the emotional rewards of the role to inspire more people to consider a job in adult social care.

Opportunities are available today and training is provided. Flexible working patterns are often available, making it the perfect career choice for those with other commitments.

Harry Beckwith, Support Worker said:

I wanted to come into care because I just enjoy seeing people happy. I love making them smile. I decided to work in care with adults just because I wanted to explore what I could do, what experiences I could get, and learn from those I care for as much as they learn from me. If someone told me they wanted to go and work in care I’d say go straight for it. Honestly, it’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. It’s just nice to help someone who needs help.

Social care is a top priority for the government, backed by £5.4billion and the 10-year People at the Heart of Care plan to reform social care so there has never been a better time to join the sector.

Recognising the current challenges faced by the social care sector and local government, the government has also committed £500million to support discharge from hospitals. This funding will ease pressure and build a stronger NHS to ensure the people of our country get the care they need and deserve.

Oonagh Smyth, Chief Executive Officer for Skills for Care, said:

Skills for Care is excited to see the next phase of the Made with Care campaign progress. Our ‘State of the adult social care sector and workforce in England’ report released in October has really highlighted the recruitment and retention challenges the adult social care sector is facing right now, with vacancy levels having increased 52% in the past year to the highest rate on record. At the same time the number of filled posts has fallen, this is the first drop in the number of care workers ever. We need to talk more about the rewarding and fulfilling career that adult social care can offer, and we hope the Made with Care campaign will raise awareness of the value and variety of a career in care and the important contribution that the 1.5 million people currently working in adult social care are making to our communities. Skills for Care hosted a webinar in October for social care providers to find out more about the Made with Care campaign and how it can support them, and we’ll be continuing to support the campaign as it moves into its next phase.

An ADASS spokesperson said:

The recruitment campaign Made with Care is so important in showing the wide variety of roles across adult social care, as well as just how meaningful and essential the work is. It’s vital that adult social care is seen as an enriching career, comprised of a talented workforce making it possible for us all to live the lives we want to live.

Background: