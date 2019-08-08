Lord-Lieutenant for Angus: 8 August 2019

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mrs Patricia Ann Sawers as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Angus to succeed Mrs Georgiana Osborne, CVO who is due to retire on 24th August 2019.

Mrs Sawers was born in Carnoustie and raised on a local farm. She was educated at the High School of Dundee and Robert Gordons College Aberdeen.

Primarily her career was in Information Technology where she was project manager with Scottish Hydro Electric for fifteen years and a programme manager with Scottish Water for a decade. In 2014, she left full term employment to concentrate her energies on the role of Chair of Carnoustie Golf Links (CGL).

She joined CGL in November 2010, became Vice Chair in 2012 and the first female Chair in 2014. She helped to establish CGL as a Charitable Trust setting out a vision for the organisation to become world leading. Since becoming a Charity in 2014, the organisation has given £185,000 to 65 community groups and charities. It provides free junior golf to local schools and she was involved in the setup of Memories Golf, an organisation which helps comfort and support dementia sufferers.

Mrs Sawers has represented CGL on a number of business forums, including Tay Cities deal and local business groups. She was at the helm of the organisation while hosting a number of major golf events. During her tenure she has developed the participate in golf programme’, aimed at introducing women and families into golf.

Her most recent achievement was the hosting of The 147 th Open Championship, a worldwide sporting event viewed by a television audience of 600 million, bringing in an estimated £21 million to the local economy. In November 2018, she received the special recognition award for services to golf tourism.

Mrs Sawers is married to David, they have three sons and six grandchildren. Her date of birth is 2nd February 1958 and she is aged 61.