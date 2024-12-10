Lord Coaker visits South America to strengthen defence ties

Supporting global security and tackling increasing threats were the focus for Defence Minister Lord Coaker on a visit to South America last week. Visiting Chile and Brazil, Lord Coaker held talks with his counterparts and industry as the UK strengthens relations with partners around the world.

As the UK announced the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy, Lord Coaker attended Latin America’s largest naval exhibition – Exponaval - in Valparaiso, Chile.

The Minister opened the UK industry stand, where UK companies including Babcock, Cooneen Group, HESCO Bastion, DTM Global and Viasat joined the Ministry of Defence’s procurement arm Defence Equipment and Support.

The exhibition is a hub for the Naval Defence industries, naval shipbuilding and security, showcasing innovation and technological developments in equipment and capabilities. The new Defence Industrial Strategy prioritises partnership and export opportunities to support UK prosperity and global security.

Defence Minister Lord Coaker said:

This government is committing to strengthening our relationships with partners around the globe as we work together to address shared challenges.

It was a pleasure to visit Chile and Brazil this week where I held important discussions about our defence cooperation and the UK’s commitment to global security. My visit comes as the UK launches our Defence Industrial Strategy which sets out how we will work in partnership with the defence sector to drive UK prosperity and support stability.

Before the Expo, the Minister met with Chilean Undersecretary of Defence Ricardo Montero Allende in Santiago for the 21st annual UK-Chile Defence dialogue, to discuss strengthening defence cooperation between the UK and Chile. Lord Coaker also met with other senior officials in Chile, where discussions covered the UK’s Strategic Defence Review, the conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

Travelling to Brasilia and Rio, Brazil the Minister continued to drive opportunities to grow defence industry ties in the South Pacific, meeting with representatives from BAE Systems and holding meetings with Brazilian leadership.

Lord Coaker met with Defence Minister José Múcio, and the Presidential Advisor on Peace, Security and Defence Ambassador Ibriahim Abdul Hak Neto. Coaker is the twelfth UK Minister to visit Brazil since the new government came into power in July and his visit came shortly after UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited for G20. The UK and Brazil will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations next year.

While in Brazil, Lord Coaker visited the Naval, Army, Air Force and Marines headquarters where he met the Chiefs to discuss military cooperation.

Visiting the World War 2 Monument and Museum, the Minister laid a wreath to mark Brazil’s support to allies, 80 years ago.

This visit builds on the excellent work of the UK’s Ambassadors and Defence Attaches to support peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond.