Defence Industrial Strategy - Statement of Intent

The Government’s Manifesto stated that it would “bring forward a defence industrial strategy aligning our security and economic priorities. We will ensure a strong defence sector and resilient supply chains, including steel, across the whole of the UK. We will establish long-term partnerships between business and government, promote innovation, and improve resilience. We will prioritise UK businesses for defence investment and will reform procurement to reduce waste. We will support industry to benefit from export opportunities, in line with a robust arms export regime committed to upholding international law.”

This Government is determined to deliver on this promise to British businesses and the British public. Therefore, the Government’s recent modern Industrial Strategy named defence as one of the eight priority sectors for economic growth. It stated that “Defence and national security are foundational for economic growth across the UK” and promised a Defence Industrial Strategy “will be commissioned by the Secretary of State for Defence and will be the sector plan for defence in the Industrial Strategy.” The Defence Industrial Strategy will help deliver the Industrial Strategy’s objectives to drive growth and support Net Zero, regional growth, and economic security and resilience.

This Statement of Intent outlines the approach and process the Ministry of Defence will follow in developing this new Defence Industrial Strategy. It is designed to send an early market signal to business to see the Government’s direction of travel, take advantage of new opportunities, partner with Government, and prepare for change.