Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice to address the inaugural international forum on online courts

The Lord Chief Justice, The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon, will open this inaugural forum in London on 3 December 2018.

He will welcome delegates and speakers from over 20 countries to the two-day event to discuss the successes, challenges and technological advances being made in justice systems globally.

The Lord Chancellor, The Rt Hon David Gauke MP, will also address delegates. He will emphasise the importance of reform to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of justice systems in a digital age, and reinforce the UK’s place as a global leader in legal services.

The forum will be jointly chaired by Susan Acland-Hood, Chief Executive of HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) and Professor Richard Susskind, President of The Society for Computers and Law.

The first day will focus on international representations about online courts and other advanced technologies.

The second day will look forward and generate discussion around some of the central issues that will face policymakers, judges, technologists, and lawyers, who are planning or introducing online courts. Discussion panels will be chaired by leading legal figures from the UK.

The event will be hosted by DLA Piper UK LLP in London on 3 and 4 December 2018.

Susan Acland-Hood commented:

We’re continuing to look closely at the experiences of our international counterparts in designing and delivering our £1bn reform programme to transform the justice system in England and Wales, making it more effective and accessible for all using modern technology and ways of working. “We’re delighted that both the Lord Chief Justice and Lord Chancellor will be welcoming leaders from across the world to London to share their experiences, debate ideas and create new collaborations and partnerships.

Professor Richard Susskind OBE FRSE, President of the Society for Computers and Law, Forum Co-Chair added:

I have no doubt that the work of courts around the world will increasingly be conducted online. Here indeed will lie the key to providing greater access to justice. I am therefore hugely excited that the Society for Computers and Law is co-hosting this pioneering international gathering devoted to online courts.

For further details, including the full programme and registration details, visit the Society for Computers and Law.

More details are available about the HMCTS reform programme and other reform events.