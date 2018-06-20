HMCTS Reform Programme

We have started a very ambitious programme of court reform, which aims to bring new technology and modern ways of working to what is – and will remain – the best justice system in the world.

The principles that underpin the system are enduring. But our systems and processes have not kept pace with the world around us. We know we can make justice less confusing, easier to navigate and better at responding to the needs of the public.

In collaboration with the senior judiciary and the Ministry of Justice, we are investing £1bn to reform our courts and tribunals system. We have made a good start. But we can’t do it alone; and we certainly can’t do it well unless we involve all those who work within it and care about it.

We are keen to share our plans, listen to those who use our courts and tribunals, and work together with our partners to achieve the best possible outcome.

Further detail can be found in our HMCTS reform update ( PDF , 1.08MB, 22 pages)

Reform projects

There are over 50 projects included in the reform programme - see the descriptions of each project.

News and announcements

We will publish our latest news and announcements on our GOV.UK homepage.

Newsletter

We will issue a monthly external email newsletter on our reform progress. To receive the newsletter, please sign up to our email alerts and select the relevant topics of interest to you. Previous editions of the newsletter can be seen below:

Inside HMCTS blog

We will use our Inside HMCTS blog on GOV.UK as a communication channel that encourages two-way engagement on our reform progress, included providing regular updates on our projects and new online services.

Reform roadshows

Over the last six months, we have held a series of roadshow events to engage and inform legal professionals on the reform agenda, and we held another event in London on 24 May 2018 as part of an ongoing schedule of activities designed to hear your views.

Consultations

All of our consultations (those open and closed) are published on GOV.UK.

Further information

Online services

As part of our reform programme we have launched new online services, these include:

We want to hear your views

As our reform programme gathers pace, we want to continue the conversation with you. You can find out the latest and tell us what you think in any of the following ways: