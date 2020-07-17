Lockdown restrictions lifted in some areas of Leicestershire

Areas outside of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston will align with national lockdown restrictions in England from 18 July.

Some restrictions will continue in the protected area of Leicester city and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston where prevalence of the virus is higher.

7-day infection rate for Leicester has fallen to 119 cases per 100,000 people.

All additional lockdown restrictions will end in areas outside of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston on 18 July following a review by public health experts, the Health and Social Care Secretary has confirmed.

Additional restrictions will continue in the protected area of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston where prevalence of the virus is higher. However, some restrictions will be lifted from 24 July.

Shielding advice remains in place for the entire area of Leicester, including where restrictions have been eased.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

I know the past 2 weeks have been difficult for those living in and around Leicester, especially those who have been shielding for so many weeks. While we are not yet in a position to lift all the restrictions in place, we are now able to take cautious steps to allow areas outside of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston to fall in step with national guidelines and introduce some relaxations within the City of Leicester, and in the Borough of Oadby and Wigston. I realise that this will be frustrating for those areas that remain under additional restrictions and I am determined to be straight with you all ‒ we will ease restrictions as soon as the data shows that it is safe to do so. I want to thank everyone in Leicester for following the public health advice and taking this pandemic seriously, this is a huge local effort to keep the virus at bay.

The decision comes as the 7-day infection rate in Leicester is now 119 cases per 100,000 people, with 4.8% of people tested positive. This is a positive step in the right direction, but it still remains above the national average. With increased testing and tracing in place there is now sufficient support to make these changes from 18 July and 24 July.

Anyone with any symptoms must isolate immediately and get a test for free by going online or ringing 119. Everyone must continue to socially distance and regularly their wash hands to help bring this virus down further so all areas of Leicester can return to normal as soon as possible.

Background information

Following this review, non-essential shops can reopen in Leicester area from 18 July apart from in the protected area of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston, where they will reopen on 24 July.

In addition, from Sat 18 July all bars, restaurants and hairdressers outside of the protected area of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston can open. In Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston they will remain closed, with a review of these restrictions taking place by 1 August.

Schools and childcare settings can also open in the Leicester area from 18 July in line with national restrictions, apart from in Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston. They will remain closed in the protected area of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston except to vulnerable children and children of key workers.

From 24 July, schools and childcare settings can also reopen in line with national restrictions in the protected area of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston.

Shielding advice remains in place for the entire area, including where restrictions have been lifted.