Local Industrial Strategies to drive growth across the country

The entire country will be able to benefit from developing a local Industrial Strategy, ministers announced today (Monday, 3 December 2018).

We will work in partnership with places to develop Local Industrial Strategies that will be long-term plans based on clear evidence and aligned to the national modern Industrial Strategy.

The development of Local Industrial Strategies, through extensive local consultation with businesses, public partners and civil society, will build on unique local strengths to ensure every community, and the country, reaches their economic potential and creates high quality good jobs.

Local Industrial Strategies, led by Mayoral Combined Authorities or Local Enterprise Partnerships, will promote the coordination of local economic policy and national funding streams and establish new ways of working between national and local government, and the public and private sectors.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said:

We know that growth does not happen in the abstract, it happens in the cities, towns and counties of our country, all with their own unique strengths and heritage. Local Modern Industrial Strategies, designed by local businesses and people, will capture the strengths and opportunities of an area and provide the long-term plan for how we ensure we seize those opportunities.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has created an interactive map showcasing just a snapshot of some of the innovative work that is going on across the UK, illustrating the modern Industrial Strategy in action.