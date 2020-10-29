Local COVID alert level update: areas moving to 'high'

After close discussions with local leaders, the following areas will move from local COVID alert level ‘medium’ to local COVID alert level ‘high’ from 00.01 on Saturday 31 October.

Yorkshire and the Humber: East Riding of Yorkshire Kingston-Upon-Hull North East Lincolnshire North Lincolnshire

West Midlands: Dudley Staffordshire Telford and Wrekin

East Midlands: Amber Valley Bolsover Derbyshire Dales Derby City South Derbyshire High Peak (whole of) Charnwood

East of England: Luton

South East: Oxford City



This means that for these areas, the following measures will be in place:

people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

people must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space

people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport

These measures will be reviewed every 14 days to consider whether they are still appropriate.

The rate of COVID-19 infections is rising rapidly across the UK. The weekly case rate in England stood at 201 people per 100,000 from 15 October to 21 October, up from 100 people per 100,000 for the week 25 September to 1 October. Cases are not evenly spread, with infection rates rising more rapidly in some areas than others.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

We continue to see a worrying rise in cases right across the country, and it is clear decisive action is needed.

We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the high local COVID alert level this week.

These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection. A failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage. I want to thank everyone who is playing their part to break the chains of transmission across the country. We will beat this virus, but we must stick together as we enter the winter months.

It has been agreed that all other areas currently in high will remain at this level until the next review.

All available data for the areas has been assessed by the government, including the Health and Social Care Secretary, NHS Test and Trace, the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), Public Health England (PHE), the Chief Medical Officer and the Cabinet Office. Data assessed includes incidence, test positivity and the growth rate of the virus.

It is essential that outbreaks are contained to protect lives and our NHS, and prevent greater economic damage in the future. The country faces a new challenge as winter approaches, and even mild cases of COVID-19 can have devastating consequences for people in all age groups, along with the risk of long COVID.

The government’s strategy is to suppress the virus while supporting the economy, education and the NHS, until an effective vaccine is widely available.

Local action is at the centre of the government’s response, and engagement with local authorities is, and will continue to be, a key part of this process.

See more information on what ‘high’ local COVID alert level means for your area.

Background information

Yorkshire and the Humber

In East Riding of Yorkshire, weekly case rates stand at 239 people per 100,000. This increases to 463 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 134 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Kingston-Upon-Hull, weekly case rates stand at 248 people per 100,000. This increases to 332 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 259 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In North East Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 320 people per 100,000. This increases to 402 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 225 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In North Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 196 people per 100,000. This increases to 272 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 131 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

West Midlands

In Dudley, weekly case rates stand at 212 people per 100,000. This increases to 236 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 153 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In South Staffordshire, weekly case rates stand at 289 people per 100,000. This increases to 258 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 210 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Stoke-on-Trent, weekly case rates stand at 285 people per 100,000. This increases to 380 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 262 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Cannock Chase, weekly case rates stand at 275 people per 100,000. This increases to 326 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 214 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Newcastle-Under-Lyme, weekly case rates stand at 263 people per 100,000. This increases to 604 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 146 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Staffordshire Moorlands, weekly case rates stand at 219 people per 100,000. This increases to 456 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 127 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Stafford, weekly case rates stand at 202 people per 100,000. This increases to 327 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 173 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In East Staffordshire, weekly case rates stand at 199 people per 100,000, with 190 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and 146 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In Lichfield, weekly case rates stand at 195 people per 100,000. This increases to 386 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 136 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In Tamworth, weekly case rates stand at 181 people per 100,000. This increases to 533 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 94 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In Telford and the Wrekin, weekly case rates stand at 209 people per 100,000. This increases to 716 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 93 per 100,000 in the over-60s

East Midlands

In Amber Valley, weekly case rates stand at 250 people per 100,000. This increases to 560 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 199 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In Bolsover, weekly case rates stand at 293 people per 100,000. This increases to 542 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 193 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In Derbyshire Dales, weekly case rates stand at 170 people per 100,000. This increases to 586 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 112 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In Derby City, weekly case rates stand at 288 people per 100,000. This increases to 359 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 200 per 100,000 in the over-60s

In South Derbyshire, weekly case rates stand at 293 people per 100,000. This increases to 633 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 128 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

In Charnwood, weekly case rates stand at 439 people per 100,000 100,000. This increases to 1755.4 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 177 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

East of England

In Luton, weekly case rates stand at 156 people per 100,000. This increases to 222 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 108 per 100,000 in the over-60s.

South East

In Oxford City, weekly case rates stand at 138 people per 100,000. This increases to 343 per 100,000 in those aged 17 to 21 and is 44 per 100,000 in the over-60s.