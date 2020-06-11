Local authorities across England receive funding to support new Test and Trace service

Government confirms the allocations of £300 million for local authorities across England to support test and trace services

Funding will help local communities develop and action plans to reduce the spread of coronavirus in their area

Work will build on the continued efforts of communities to respond to the pandemic locally

Local authorities are central to the new NHS Test and Trace service, and each upper tier local authority has now been awarded funding to develop tailored outbreak control plans, working with the service, their local NHS and other stakeholders.

Work on local outbreak control plans has already begun, focusing on identifying and containing potential outbreaks in communal areas such as workplaces, housing complexes, care homes and schools. Local authorities will also need to ensure testing capacity is deployed effectively to high-risk locations.

Funding has been allocated to councils based on need, with additional funding provided for communities with lower incomes and higher demand for local healthcare settings.

Minister for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health, Nadine Dorries, said:

Local authorities play a vital role in the effort to contain COVID-19 in their communities. The funding awarded today will help each local area work hand in hand with Public Health England and contact tracers to focus on the containment of local outbreaks, to control the transmission of this virus. The public response to the rollout of NHS Test and Trace has been fantastic, and we continue to rely on everyone to play their part and follow the latest guidelines. If you have symptoms of the virus, please book a test immediately and if you are contacted by the tracing service, it is vital that you follow their advice.

Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, Simon Clarke, said:

Councils are playing a hugely important role in our national efforts to respond to the virus, and this includes test and trace services. This £300 million of funding is on top of the unprecedented £3.2 billion package of support we have provided to councils to ensure they have what they need to tackle the virus and respond to the immediate pressures they have told us they are facing.

Work is being led by local authority leaders and local directors of public health in charge of planning, and will build on existing efforts to respond to coronavirus locally. They are working in close partnership with local hospitals, GP practices, businesses, religious groups, schools and charities.

Data on the spread of the virus will be shared with local authorities through the Joint Biosecurity Centre to inform local outbreak planning, so teams understand how the virus is moving. Local communities, organisations and individuals are now being encouraged to follow government guidance and assist those self-isolating in their area who need help. This will include encouraging neighbours to offer support, alongside identifying and working with relevant community groups.

National Test and Trace Adviser and Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan, said:

Communities and local authorities must be at the heart of NHS Test and Trace. Their work to respond to the virus has already been exemplary, and demonstrates exactly how we have all come together to respond to the virus. The funding allocated today will support the joint endeavour between NHS Test and Trace, local government, and local partners to stop the spread of the virus. It will help to reduce the risk of widespread outbreaks in our schools, businesses, hospitals and communities.

A new National Local Government Advisory Board has been established to work with NHS Test and Trace. This will include sharing best practice between communities across the country.

Work to share lessons learned is being led by a group of 11 local authorities from the breadth of the UK, representing rural and urban areas, who have volunteered to help localise planning.

Background information

The Department of Health and Social Care has allocated funding to upper tier local authorities in England, working with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on the allocation formula. The funding is ring-fenced for this specific purpose. £300 million will immediately be allocated to local authorities in England.

This would mean an additional £57 million provided via the Barnett formula for the 3 devolved administrations (£29 million for the Scottish Government, £18 million for the Welsh Government and £10 million for the Northern Ireland Executive).

Funding has been allocated to councils based on need, determined by the formula that is used to allocate the Public Health Grant.

