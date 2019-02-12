LLWR donation will help save lives in country areas

LLWR has funded a new £1,500 medical kit that will help save lives in rural parts of west Cumbria.

The company answered a call from Community First Responder Karen Eddy, a Building Manager on the LLWR Site, who asked for help to supply a new kit for the Bootle & District Group, including defibrillator, oxygen and pulse oximeter.

Typically, First Responders will be called out in cases of an immediate threat to life, such as a suspected heart attack, stroke or respiratory arrest, where they can be expected to arrive ahead of an ambulance, so they provide an invaluable lifeline, particularly in country areas.

Karen is also a member of the Gosforth & District Group, and her patch includes Drigg, Calderbridge, Ravenglass, Gosforth, Eskdale and Wasdale.

“We are absolutely over the moon with this donation,” she said. “Without it we would not have been able to get the kit. Although we work on a voluntary basis for North West Ambulance Service, we fund all our own equipment, through donations and fundraising.”

Karen can be called out a couple of times a week and is permitted by LLWR to leave work in the event of an emergency in the local community. She is permanently on call and was a little late into work one morning recently after being called out TWICE on the same night. But she loves the unpaid role.

“If you can help save a life, what more can you do?” she added. “It’s the ultimate.

“The Bootle & District Group will be at the Black Combe Country Fair in August to promote our case and give people a chance to try CPR and other life saving techniques.

“We rely on donations from our local community to keep our equipment up to date and our bleeps functioning so are always looking for opportunities to raise awareness.”

Karen is one of many at LLWR who volunteer to give their time in community roles, and the company supports their efforts with special leave when required.

Cath Giel, Head of Public Affairs, said: “It’s only fair that when those such as Karen show such incredible community spirit, we get behind them. Karen and her colleagues in the First Responders are doing a remarkable job.”

For further information on the role of Community First Responder go to www.nwas-responders.info