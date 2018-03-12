Llanelli vinyl vendor jailed for selling illegal cancer drugs across the EU

A Llanelli man has been sentenced today for illegally supplying prescription drugs. Lee Daniels received a 40-month sentence for selling unauthorised versions of anti-cancer drugs such as Tamoxifen and Letrozole as well as steroids and pain killers across the EU.

More than 25,000 doses of unlicensed, prescription-only medicines and class C drugs were seized by Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency investigators including addictive benzodiazepines. Daniels conducted his illegal trade in medicines whilst also running a business selling vinyl records.

Investigators believe that Daniels made more than £270K from his illegal medicines business between 2013 and 2016. The profits were deposited into accounts held under variations of his own name and in to accounts in the name of his wife and a friend who it is believed were completely unaware of his illegal business.

Daniels worked full-time as a welder before branching out in to selling discs and diazepam. He was eventually uncovered when a raid at an associate’s warehouse resulted in hand-written notes being seized which led investigators to his address.

Daniels sold powerful medicines with potentially dangerous side effects directly to the public. He often sold cheap, untested, unlicensed versions of these medicines and did so without any form of medical supervision or prescribing. His customers were put at serious risk by his activities.

Alastair Jeffrey, MHRA Head of Enforcement said:

Selling medicines outside of the regulated supply chain is a serious criminal offence. These criminals are motivated by greed and have no concern about your safety or welfare.

Always seek professional help and visit your GP if you are ill. If you buy medicines online, you are trusting a criminal to look after your health.