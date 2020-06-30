Leicestershire coronavirus lockdown: areas and changes
Areas of Leicestershire that are included in the localised coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown and what this means.
On 29 June, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock set out the local action being taken in Leicester following a surge in coronavirus cases in the area.
This morning, the local councils set out the following areas of Leicestershire that are included in the localised lockdown:
- in Blaby District:
- Braunstone Town (including Fosse Park)
- Glenfield
- Glen Parva
- Leicester Forest East (east of the M1)
- Thorpe Astley
- in Charnwood:
- Birstall
- Thurmaston
- all areas of Oadby and Wigston
See latest information and advice on coronavirus for Leicester.
Changes in the Leicester area
Within this boundary, restrictions will be put in place pending a review from 18 July.
This means:
- non-essential shops that reopened on 15 June have been asked to close from today (30 June)
- bars, restaurants and hairdressers will not reopen on 4 July
- schools will close from Thursday 2 July except to vulnerable children and children of key workers. They will not reopen until next term
- the relaxation of shielding measures due on 6 July cannot now take place in Leicester
- single-adult households (those who live alone or with dependent children only) can still form a support bubble with one other household
- people are still able to meet in a group of up to 6 and only outdoors, provided strict social distancing is followed
- people in Leicester are recommended to stay at home as much as they can
- we advise against all but essential travel to, from and within Leicester