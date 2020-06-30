Leicestershire coronavirus lockdown: areas and changes

On 29 June, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock set out the local action being taken in Leicester following a surge in coronavirus cases in the area.

This morning, the local councils set out the following areas of Leicestershire that are included in the localised lockdown:

in Blaby District: Braunstone Town (including Fosse Park) Glenfield Glen Parva Leicester Forest East (east of the M1) Thorpe Astley

in Charnwood: Birstall Thurmaston

all areas of Oadby and Wigston

Changes in the Leicester area

Within this boundary, restrictions will be put in place pending a review from 18 July.

This means: