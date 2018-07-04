Leeds confirmed as site of HS2 eastern leg rolling stock depot

Transport Secretary confirms depot to maintain and service high speed trains will be constructed east of Leeds after a public consultation

Leeds Council, the University of Leeds, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Enterprise Partnership all welcome news of the depot

HS2 will see Yorkshire become a thriving hub for training future engineers

The government has confirmed that the new HS2 rolling stock depot will be constructed in Leeds, driving forward local regeneration and creating up to 125 skilled jobs, ensuring Yorkshire benefits from the arrival of HS2 .

With a crucial role in enabling 24-hour maintenance of the brand new high-speed trains, set to deliver faster journeys for passengers on the East Coast mainline, the depot will act as a catalyst for prosperity and productivity on the enterprise zone site and will attract new investment for the region.

The new site builds upon HS2 ’s commitment to create more than 100,000 new jobs and 2,000 apprentices, with the National Colleges for High Speed Rail in Doncaster and Birmingham able to train 1,200 students a year at full capacity. In addition, the University of Leeds’ new Institute for High Speed Rail and System Integration will train postgraduate engineers through MSc and PhD places, helping to provide a flow of skilled experts into the industry.

Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary, said:

Constructing this vital depot in Leeds underlines how the benefits of HS2 drive prosperity right across the UK, with Yorkshire playing a crucial role in maintaining the new high speed trains and delivering significantly better journeys for passengers. The depot will act as an economic catalyst, creating skilled jobs, boosting the local economy by unlocking regeneration opportunities and driving continued investment. This ensures Leeds will not only see immediate benefits when HS2 arrives but will see Yorkshire become a thriving hub for training the engineers that HS2 and future major projects will need.

The arrival of HS2 in Leeds will also be vital to the success of the South Bank redevelopment, one of the largest proposed regeneration projects in Europe, which could provide 12,000 new homes and support up to 40,000 jobs across the city region.

Professor Lisa Roberts, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Innovation at the University of Leeds said:

The location of the HS2 rolling stock depot, combined with the new advanced testing facilities to be built as part of the University’s Institute for High Speed Rail and System Integration are a significant step forward for UK high speed rail capability. They position Leeds city region as a global centre for high speed rail research and development, so we’re working closely with HS2 to ensure our facilities are aligned with its needs and those of industry, so all sides can deliver for the country.

The chosen location for the depot reflects proposals put forward during a public consultation on the site, and will help ensure HS2 has fewer environmental impacts in the region by reducing the distance empty trains travel to and from Leeds station for overnight stabling.

Confirming the depot site in the Aire Valley also reduces the impact of HS2 on the village of Crofton, where the depot site was previously proposed.

Councillor Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council, said;