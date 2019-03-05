Leading UK FinTech companies announced for trade mission to USA

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has announced that 13 British fintech companies have been selected for the third annual UK trade mission to Empire FinTech Week in New York City. The trade mission will take place from 1-5 April, and will offer UK fintech companies the opportunity to:

showcase their products and expertise to the US market to attract potential investors and partners

engage with US regulators

gain valuable insight into overcoming barriers to doing business overseas

The announcement follows a competitive recruitment process that scoured the country for a select number of delegates to represent the UK’s world-leading fintech sector. The search focused on advanced UK fintech firms actively entering the US market.

Antony Phillipson, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America, said:

The companies coming to New York for this mission highlight the depth and global reach of the UK fintech sector, and we are excited to showcase the best of British at Empire FinTech Week. DIT is committed to ensuring that UK and US businesses can trade more easily with each other and this mission will help identify where we can further enhance our relationship.

The UK has long been a top global destination for investment in financial services, and with its unique access to top talent, stimulus for start-ups and favourable regulatory environment, UK fintech will remain on the frontline of innovation.

The four-day mission will culminate in a delegate showcase by the 13 chosen firms at Rise NY, where they will present their products and services to leading US investors and businesses. The mission comes at a time when venture capital and private equity investment in Britain’s fintech sector is at a record high, rising to $3.3bn in 2018.

Rory O’Kane, FinTech Specialist at the Department for International Trade, said:

The calibre of this year’s delegation is testament to the UK’s status as a world leader in fintech. We are extremely proud to have this delegation representing the wide capability of the British fintech sector.

The 13 UK delegates

AccountScore provides Open Banking as a Service by helping businesses obtain and understand bank transaction data with complete flexibility. Their team delivers regulated connections via bank APIs in the UK and applies their multi-stage analytical models to the bank transaction data to clients via API or their online dashboard.

AMPLYFI is leading AI-transformation agendas at global financial institutions through its software platform capable of intelligently harvesting open source data from the internet. They are multi-award winning firm on the topics of innovation and technology, with their most recent achievement being awarded in December 2018 for “The Spectator Economic Disruptor Award.”

ComplyAdvantage is driving change within the compliance industry through innovative and configurable technology utilizing the world’s only real-time AI-driven database on people and companies that pose financial crime risk.

Darktrace is the world’s leading artificial intelligence company for cyber defense. The self-learning AI protects the cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial systems against cyber-threats and vulnerabilities, from insider threats and ransomware, to stealthy and silent attacks. Darktrace’s innovative approach to cyber security has won more than 100 awards and the company has been named one of WSJ’s Tech Companies to Watch, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the CNBC Disruptor 50.

Digital Fineprint provides proprietary data on small businesses that can be used for risk selection, underwriting, pricing and new business generation by Insurers and Brokers. Their technology is used by Insurers and Brokers to gather and analyze data on the small commercial segment in real-time. Digital Fineprint was awarded The “Best Insurtech” at The Digital Insurer, The “Best InsurTech Supplier” by Insurance Post, and Silicon Valley’s TiE50 Award for the world’s most innovative tech startups.

Divido is an omni-channel, multi country, white label end to end loan origination platform for point of purchase finance. Divido licenses its platform to retailers, lenders and payment intermediaries that want to offer the end consumer ‘pay later’ as an option. 100+ clients include Marriott Hotels, Citibank and Mastercard. Google named Divido the best technology company within Consumer Finance.

Flock is on a mission to build a Big Data driven risk intelligence platform for drones. The platform uses real-time geospatial data to quantify and insure flight risks, providing cover for thousands of organizations. Flock is making its insurance platform available for insurers and brokers in the USA and globally, in both the drone industry and beyond.

Freetrade is a next-generation stockbroker that makes investing accessible to everyone through zero-fee investing. It has developed a new technology platform that has brought free stock trading to the UK and Europe for the first time through a simple app.

ICEFLO, provides a solution to high-risk large scale changes “cutovers” within financial organization. The firm was built on IBM Cloud with numerous customer case studies. To test the product, potential clients are offered a free trial with ICEFLO to run a cutover event.

The ID Co. is on a mission to empower consumers with their bank identities and bank statement data. By leveraging banks as a strong proxy for trust and custodians of The ID Co.’s data the company opens new opportunities to provide better experiences with reduced fraud, better compliance and more accurate decisions.

Liberis makes it easy for Small Businesses to get access to the finance they need to thrive through technology, data, and global partnerships. Their technology platform providers their customers with a frictionless and pre-approved ‘2-click’ access to funding. Liberis is the Winner of Alternative Business Lender 2018 by Credit Awards UK.

Phinsysdevelops innovative, integrated cloud-based software solutions that are specifically designed to reduce operating expenses through improved financial management, regulatory compliance, and business performance across the Insurance, Banking, and Financial sector.

TAINA Technology empowers financial institutions by automating their compliance with FATCA and CRS. TAINA provides unique fully automated solutions which have delivered proven savings of over 84% in costs, in addition to freeing up over 40% of the relevant operational team and improving customers experience. They were recognised as one of the “Most Innovative RegTechs in the World” both in 2019 and in 2018.