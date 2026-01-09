Leaders’ Declaration of France, the United Kingdom and Germany on the situation in Iran: 9 January 2026
Leaders’ Declaration of France, the United Kingdom and Germany on the situation in Iran.
We are deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces, and strongly condemn the killing of protestors. The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal. We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.