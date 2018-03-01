Launch of secondment opportunities for competition lawyers at the CMA

The Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) is the UK’s lead competition and consumer authority.

The new programme will offer an exciting and invaluable opportunity for firms and associates alike:

The programme will encompass work across all of the CMA ’s competition law functions, and is designed to offer a structured insight into the workings of the CMA .

’s competition law functions, and is designed to offer a structured insight into the workings of the . Secondees will have the opportunity to work within one or more of the CMA ’s Legal Service, Phase 1 merger, Competition Act and Policy functions, under the supervision of senior CMA lawyers.

’s Legal Service, Phase 1 merger, Competition Act and Policy functions, under the supervision of senior lawyers. Secondees will form an integral part of the CMA ’s multi-disciplinary teams and have the opportunity to play a key role in delivering the CMA ’s aims and strategic goals through casework or wider legal and policy work.

The secondments are open to all qualified lawyers with previous experience working on mergers or Competition Act cases. The CMA aims to offer secondees a range of work suitable for their level of experience and to provide training as part of the role.

The secondments will last for a minimum of 6 months, with the first intake starting in early June 2018. The CMA intends to offer two intakes annually on a rolling basis.

The CMA will contribute a flat rate to the cost of secondees. Further details are available on request.

Firms that would like to put associates forward as candidates should email a CV and cover letter for each candidate by Friday 30 March 2018 to Natalie Rouse, Rosamund Browne and Ronan Flanagan (at the contact details set out below). As part of the cover letter, each candidate should express any preference for exposure to particular types of work within the CMA , and confirm that they are able to spend a minimum of six months at the CMA . Please note we will not accept applications from agencies.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss the benefits of the programme, please contact any of Natalie Rouse, Rosamund Browne or Ronan Flanagan on the numbers set out below. Contact Details for Secondment Programme Queries

Rosamund Browne

Assistant Legal Director rosamund.browne@cma.gsi.gov.uk 020 3738 6177

Natalie Rouse

Assistant Legal Director natalie.rouse@cma.gsi.gov.uk 020 3738 6445

Ronan Flanagan

Legal Director ronan.flanagan@cma.gsi.gov.uk 020 3738 6142