Last call for cycle and walking safety responses

Cycling Minister Jesse Norman is urging people to have their say on how to make cycling and walking the natural choice of transport before the Department for Transport’s consultation closes on 1 June 2018.

The department’s call for evidence on cycling and walking in this country started in March and is an opportunity for people to share their views and opinions on everything from improved infrastructure to education for all road users.

With the deadline for responses closing in, Cycling Minster Jesse Norman visited Brompton Bikes in Greenford for a tour of their factory and to talk about the government’s plans for the future of cycling.

Cycling Minister Jesse Norman said:

I want us to become a nation of cyclists, and to make cycling the natural choice of transport for people of all ages and backgrounds. Our call for evidence supports an open, comprehensive and thorough review across government to encourage active travel and improve safety for all road users. We particularly want to hear from vulnerable road users, so if you have ideas for improving road safety then please let us know. We are determined to make cycling safer and easier across the country. Already this year we have announced an investment of £100,000 each in 3 innovative cycle safety projects, on top of the recent £7 million to improve cycle safety. This is all part of the first-ever statutory ‘Cycling and walking investment strategy’.

Jesse Norman announced in March the award of £100,000 each to 3 pilot projects, which aim to tackle a range of issues, including reducing the cost of e-bike batteries through recycling used laptop batteries.

In April last year, the government published the Cycling and walking investment strategy, setting out its vision to remove barriers and double the number of cyclists by 2025. This is part of a drive to make cycling and walking safer, while encouraging more people of all ages to take up cycling as part of a green revolution in transport.