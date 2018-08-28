July 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 95,500 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in July 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 Detached 21,568 18,518 18,060 Semi-detached 24,964 22,251 20,897 Terraced 25,554 23,243 22,363 Flat/maisonette 17,368 15,678 15,846 Other 6,267 5,803 6,263 Total 95,721 85,493 83,429

Of the 95,721 sales received for registration in July 2018:

72,275 were freehold, a 3.7% increase on July 2017

11,819 were newly built, a 43% fall on July 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 95,721 sales received for registration, 24,719 took place in July 2018 of which:

526 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

300 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

4 were of residential properties in West Midlands for more than £1 million

2 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

The most expensive residential sale taking place in July 2018 was of a terraced property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £18,500,000. The cheapest residential sale in July 2018 was a terraced property in Henllys, Cwmbran for £6,120.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in July 2018 was in the City of Westminster for £117,450,000. The cheapest commercial sales in July 2018 were in Haringey, Greater London and Stanford-Le-Hope, Thurrock for £100.

