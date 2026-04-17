Joint Statement by President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer, Co-chairs of the International Summit on the Strait of Hormuz: 17 April 2026

Today, France and the United Kingdom convened 51 countries for an international summit on the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting underlined the determination of the international community to support freedom of navigation, to stand up for international law, and to protect global economic stability and energy security.

We expressed our strong support for a comprehensive diplomatic settlement to the conflict through negotiations. Diplomacy must prevail.

The UK, France, and all our partners, will draw on our collective diplomatic, economic and military capabilities to support freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

First, we called for the unconditional, unrestricted, and immediate re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls is the bedrock of international trade. Freedom of navigation means navigation must be free. We therefore welcome the announcement today that the Strait will re-open and underline that this must endure. The disruption to global energy security, supply chains, and economic and financial stability must end, for the benefit of communities right across the world, in particular for the poorest and most vulnerable. We committed to coordinating our economic responses and to avoid protectionist actions.

Second, we confirmed our support for the vital work of the International Maritime Organisation to ensure the safety of seafarers and vessels. We will continue to work with the shipping industry to ensure that they can resume operations as soon as conditions permit, including through engagement with shipping operators, insurers, and industry bodies.

Third, France and the United Kingdom confirmed that they are establishing an independent and strictly defensive multinational mission to protect merchant vessels, reassure commercial shipping operators, and conduct mine clearance operations as soon as conditions permit following a sustainable ceasefire agreement.

The international mission will be strictly defensive, and will operate in full accordance with international law and in consultation with relevant states. We are grateful to those nations that have indicated their readiness to contribute, whether through military assets, logistical support, financial contributions or political solidarity, and call on all countries with an interest in the free flow of global trade to express their support for this initiative.

The UK and France will jointly take forward this initiative, including coordinating military planning with contributing nations. The UK will host the next Leaders meeting in this format.