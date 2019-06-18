Joint Intelligence Committee Chair appointed: Sir Simon Gass

The Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, has today announced the appointment of Sir Simon Gass as the new Chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee.

Sir Simon has been the interim Chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee since February while on loan from his role as Commandant of the Royal College of Defence Studies. During his diplomatic career, he has gained a wide experience of national and international security and intelligence issues.

Welcoming Sir Simon’s appointment Cabinet Secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, said:

I am pleased that Simon will be leading the Joint Intelligence Committee permanently, having done a fine job over the past few months as interim Chair, replacing the late Sir Charles Farr, who made an outstanding contribution to the UK’s national security over many years. Simon is a worthy successor and I look forward to continuing to work with him on intelligence and security.

Sir Simon Gass said:

I am very pleased to be appointed as Chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee. Since taking over as Interim Chair, I have enjoyed getting to grips with the many issues with which the Joint Intelligence Organisation deals. In my role as Chair, I shall ensure that the organisation and wider assessment community continue to provide excellent support and evidence to the Prime Minister, National Security Council and wider government on intelligence and security issues.

