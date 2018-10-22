News story
Joint Forces Command appoints new Director of Overseas Bases
Commander of Joint Forces Command General Chris Deverell welcomes Alison Stevenson as the first Director of Overseas Bases.
Alison Stevenson has been appointed as the first Director of Overseas Bases. Since May 2015 she has been the Director Head Office in the Ministry of Defence (MOD), responsible for the financial and corporate management of the Head Office, and is also the Gender Champion for the MOD.
Prior to this, Alison was the Head of NATO and Europe Policy. She was responsible for UK defence policy objectives for international security organisations; and for developing defence bilateral relations with our European allies and partners; a role requiring extensive cross-government and international engagement.
Alison initially trained within MOD as an electronic engineer. She has undertaken a range of senior policy and corporate roles in the department.
General Deverell said:
I am delighted to announce Alison’s appointment as the new Director of Overseas Bases. She is an outstanding hire for Joint Forces Command, who brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and leadership to her new role.
Alison Stevenson said:
It’s fantastic to be joining Joint Forces Command at a time when our Overseas Bases, and the people who work in them, have never been more important in projecting our global military influence as well as contributing to regional security and Global Britain. I join an excellent team and look forward to working with them.