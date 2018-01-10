Join Healthcare UK at Arab Health 2018

Healthcare UK and the Department for International Trade are exhibiting at the Arab Health congress and exhibition taking place 29 January to 1 February 2018 in Dubai. Come and visit us at stand CC206 to explore outstanding UK digital healthcare solutions. Whether you are a regional healthcare operator or a UK-based healthcare supplier, talk to our trade experts about live commercial opportunities in the region.

Innovation in healthcare services driven by market needs

The healthcare sector in the Middle East is changing fast. It is responding to rapidly growing demands for preventative care, and for effective ways to reduce lifestyle-related diseases. The sector is moving towards specialist, more personalised healthcare with much greater interaction and self-management enabled by the ever-growing digital technology.

Explore the best in UK digital healthcare solutions

The UK has leveraged its unmatched data assets, world leading centres of clinical excellence and vibrant tech sector to produce some of the most innovative, evidence-based digital health solutions in the world today. On the Healthcare UK stand at Arab Health we will be showcasing some of the most innovative UK suppliers offering digital healthcare solutions. These companies will display how they are re-defining the patient journey through technological advances in prediction, protection and prevention.

Exhibiting companies are:

Visit us at stand CC206 at Arab Health to explore UK digital healthcare solutions. Find out more about the event here. Healthcare UK is a joint initiative of the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Department for International Trade. Find out more about what we do here.

Contact us at healthcare.uk@trade.gov.uk to discuss how we can help you, whether you are a UK-based supplier or a healthcare provider in the Middle East.