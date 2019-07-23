John Mann appointed as independent adviser on antisemitism

Prime Minister Theresa May has today appointed John Mann as an independent adviser on antisemitism.

Labour MP John Mann, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism, will be responsible for providing the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) with independent advice on the most effective methods to tackle antisemitism.

He will also collaborate with Lord Pickles, the UK’s Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues, as well as Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion and Belief, to ensure a consistent approach.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

Antisemitism is racism. It has absolutely no place in our society and we must fight its bitter scourge wherever it rears its head. I’ve been proud to lead a government that is tackling such discrimination in all its forms – from making sure courts have the powers they need to deal with those who peddle hatred, to asking the Law Commission to undertake a full review of hate crime legislation. But there is yet more to do. John Mann is, without exception, a key voice on this matter. He has frequently campaigned in the House of Commons on this issue and has tirelessly used his role as a politician to speak out on behalf of victims of anti-Jewish racism. I am confident he will bring the level of cross-party independent advice needed to advise Government and to ensure we see progress on this very important issue.

John Mann said:

If we stay silent on the issue of antisemitism, we unwittingly allow cowardice and bigotry to speak its own repulsive language. I will continue to call out those throwing stones of hatred at Jewish people, and will endeavour to give a clarion call to Government on prejudice and discrimination on this issue.

Antisemitism in the UK continues to be a cause for concern. The most recent national hate crime statistics published by the Home Office last October showed that Jewish people were the most likely group to experience religiously motivated hate crime.

The Community Security Trust (CST), the leading Jewish organisation monitoring and supporting victims of antisemitism, recorded 1,652 reported antisemitic incidents in 2018 – their highest annual total on record for the third year running.