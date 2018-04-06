IoH and AI surrender Ofqual recognition

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual recognised awarding organisation. IoH informed Ofqual in October 2017 of its intention to surrender its recognition in early 2018. Following a period of engagement the surrender has taken effect as of 28 February. From this date, no qualifications offered by the IoH are regulated by Ofqual. The IoH previously offered three regulated qualifications which have been subsumed into another regulated awarding organisation, the Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality (CTH). IoH has exited the regulated market in an orderly manner.

Accountants Institute (AI) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation. AI informed Ofqual in mid-February of its imminent intention to surrender recognition. The surrender took effect as of 28 February. From this date, no qualifications offered by AI are regulated by Ofqual. AI previously offered one regulated qualification which has never had any certificated learners in England. We understand no learners are affected by this surrender.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, our recognition team stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding whilst ensuring learners are protected.

A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.