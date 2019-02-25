Investment Management System (IMS) closure arrangements

To allow greater time for the processing of schemes and programme management in the run up to year end, we will be extending the opening hours of IMS.

From Friday 1st March to Thursday 28th March, the opening hours will be extended from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday. Exceptions will be the agreed change release dates and any other extra emergency release dates.

From Friday 29th March, IMS will close down to users at midday to allow completion of the year end activities and will reopen on Monday 1st April at 8am.

IMS will be supported during office hours and the Homes England service desk will be open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. The second line IMS user support will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Scheduled payments that have been approved by close of business on Friday 29th March will be processed on that evening. Approved payments will continue to be paid against normal timescales whilst IMS is closed.

To ensure system issues are not missed during year end, you can log IMS issues with the Homes England Service Desk on 01908 353604 or by sending an e-mail to servicedesk@homesengland.gov.uk

Please ensure you include all the required information in the email, with screenshots where appropriate, to help us deal with calls efficiently.

Any questions about the data being entered in IMS or policy should be first directed to your Homes England lead in the relevant area office.