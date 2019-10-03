Investigatory Powers Commissioner appointed: Sir Brian Leveson

The Prime Minister has approved Sir Brian Leveson’s appointment for a three-year term. Sir Brian will succeed Sir Adrian Fulford (Lord Justice Fulford), who will take up a new post as Vice-President of the Court of Appeal (Criminal Division).

Biographical Notes

Sir Brian Leveson was called to the Bar by Middle Temple in 1970, appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1986, and was a Recorder and a Deputy High Court Judge. He was appointed a Judge of the High Court, Queen’s Bench Division, in 2000, and served as a Presiding Judge of the Northern Circuit. In 2005 he was appointed to the new position of Deputy Senior Presiding Judge and in 2006, following his appointment as a Lord Justice of Appeal, he became Senior Presiding Judge for England and Wales. In 2009, he was appointed Chairman of the Sentencing Council.

In July 2011, he was appointed by the Prime Minister as chairman of the public inquiry investigating the culture, practices and ethics of the press and its relationship with the public, the police and politicians: his report was published in November 2012.

Earlier this year, Sir Brian retired as President of the Queen’s Bench Division and Head of Criminal Justice.

He is an honorary fellow of Merton College, Oxford, is the Chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University and has received an honorary LL.D. from the University of Liverpool.