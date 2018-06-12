International Business Festival kicks off in Liverpool

There are 4 stages for business leaders to secure investment, boost knowledge and develop export opportunities

£500 million worth of deals are expected to be secured during the festival

The International Business Festival has opened in Liverpool today with over 30,000 visitors expected over the next 12 days. The festival, the biggest event of its kind in the world, will run from 12-28 June at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool. The festival connects ambitious businesses with influencers, innovators and industry leaders from across the globe and will build on the work of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy.

The festival is a collaboration between key industry partners, including Liverpool City Region, HSBC, British Airways, the Department for Business and the Department for International Trade.

The programme is centred around 9 high-growth industry sectors, from creative industries to urbanisation and cities. Each day offers 4 dynamic areas of activity for delegates to participate in:

Knowledge Hub

Futures Stage

Investor Programme

UK innovation Hub

Business Secretary Greg Clark said:

This is the largest business festival in the world and with thousands of visitors expected over the next 12 days, this is a great opportunity for business of all sizes to connect with potential clients and build new networks across the globe. Through our modern Industrial Strategy we want to be the best place in the world to start and grow a business and I want to see all businesses take advantage of the opportunities the International Business Festival presents.

Discussing the international opportunities that the Festival will bring, International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP said:

Businesses and investors from across the globe are descending on Liverpool this month for the International Business Festival offering an unparalleled platform to showcase the best of British business. From Sustainable Energy to Future Transport, UK firms are leading the way at a time of unprecedented global opportunity which has seen UK exports rise to over £625 billion. My international economic department will be at the Festival encouraging international investment and offering support to British exporters - from our award-winning export credit agency, UK Export Finance, to our network of International Trade Advisors - to make sure the UK capitalises on this opportunity.

Building on the work of the government’s flagship modern Industrial Strategy, the event gives companies looking to grow the space, support and expertise they need to build new networks and expand into new markets, with the event expected to secure £87 million worth of export contracts. The 2016 event generated an estimated £250 million in sales and organisers expect this year’s event to secure £500 million worth of business deals.