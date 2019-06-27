Intelligent Ship - the Next Generation: Dial-in briefing and 1-1s

The Defence and Security Accelerator is holding a dial-in briefing and 1-1 teleconference sessions as part of its Intelligent Ship – the Next Generation competition.

The competition team will be on hand to explain the background to the competition and answer any questions you might have.

The multi-million pound competition is seeking novel and innovative projects for the Royal Navy’s future operating environment.

The dial-in session will be held 1100 - 1200 BST on 02 July 2019.

The 1-1s will be held 1200 - 1400 BST on 02 July 2019 and will last 20 minutes per supplier.

Sign up on the Intelligent Ship Dial-in/1-1s Eventbrite page.