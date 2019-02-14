Inspectors of Marine Accidents - Southampton

We are looking for a Marine Engineer, a Naval Architect and a Human Factors specialist.

Your responsibilities will include:

deploying to accident sites and leading investigations

collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses

conducting detailed analysis in order to identify safety issues and draft recommendations

writing investigation reports and safety bulletins

giving evidence at inquests and fatal accident inquiries

You must be prepared to travel throughout the UK (for which you will need a full UK driving licence) as well as overseas.

You must also be a British citizen as this is a reserved post.

Closing date: 6 March 2019.