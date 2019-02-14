News story

Inspectors of Marine Accidents - Southampton

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has vacancies for three Inspectors of Marine Accidents.

From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
We are looking for a Marine Engineer, a Naval Architect and a Human Factors specialist.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • deploying to accident sites and leading investigations
  • collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses
  • conducting detailed analysis in order to identify safety issues and draft recommendations
  • writing investigation reports and safety bulletins
  • giving evidence at inquests and fatal accident inquiries

You must be prepared to travel throughout the UK (for which you will need a full UK driving licence) as well as overseas.

You must also be a British citizen as this is a reserved post.

For further information about these positions and how to apply, go to Civil Service Jobs:

Inspector of Marine Accidents - Engineering

Inspector of Marine Accidents - Naval Architecture

Inspector of Marine Accidents - Human Factors

Closing date: 6 March 2019.

