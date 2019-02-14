News story
Inspectors of Marine Accidents - Southampton
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has vacancies for three Inspectors of Marine Accidents.
We are looking for a Marine Engineer, a Naval Architect and a Human Factors specialist.
Your responsibilities will include:
- deploying to accident sites and leading investigations
- collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses
- conducting detailed analysis in order to identify safety issues and draft recommendations
- writing investigation reports and safety bulletins
- giving evidence at inquests and fatal accident inquiries
You must be prepared to travel throughout the UK (for which you will need a full UK driving licence) as well as overseas.
You must also be a British citizen as this is a reserved post.
For further information about these positions and how to apply, go to Civil Service Jobs:
Inspector of Marine Accidents - Engineering
Inspector of Marine Accidents - Naval Architecture
Closing date: 6 March 2019.
Published 14 February 2019