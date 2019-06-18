Inspection report published: Inspection of Country of Origin Information, January 2019

Publishing his report, David Bolt said

“In this latest review of the Home Office’s Country of Origin information, which was sent to the Home Secretary on 25 March 2018, the Independent Advisory Group and I looked at the information the Home Office made available to its asylum caseworkers and other decision makers about the country conditions in Burma, Iraq and Zimbabwe.”

Burma

Review of the November 2017 Home Office Country of Origin Information on Burma: Rohingya

Review of the March 2017 Home Office Country of Origin Information on Burma: Critics of the Government

Review of Home Office Responses to Country of Origin Information Requests on Burma

Iraq

Review of the January 2018 Home Office Country Policy and Information Note on Iraq: Perceived collaborators and COI responses

Review of the January 2018 Home Office Country Policy and Information Note on Iraq: Internal relocation, civil documentation and returns

Review of Home Office Responses to Country of Origin Information Requests on Iraq

Zimbabwe

Review of the November 2018 Home Office Country of Origin Information on Zimbabwe: Opposition to the Government

Review of the May 2018 Home Office Country Policy and Information Note on Zimbabwe: Sexual orientation and gender identity

Review of Home Office Responses to Country of Origin Information Requests on Zimbabwe

“The report details the amendments and additions recommended by the expert reviewers and the Home Office’s responses. Over and above these specific points, I made one general recommendation concerning the way the reports distinguish views or opinions from facts, in order to help those relying on these reports to reach properly informed judgements about what are life-changing decisions. I am pleased that this recommendation has been accepted.”