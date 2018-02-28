Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund: tell us what to support

Innovate UK, on behalf of UK Research and Innovation, is inviting proposals on the potential future challenges to get support through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

Focus on one of the 4 grand challenges

The aim of this call is to identify the third wave of industry-led challenges in the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, which brings together the UK’s world-leading research with industry to tackle the biggest industrial and societal challenges of our time.

£1 billion has been allocated to the first wave of challenges. A further £725 million has been announced for wave 2, which will run in 2018 and 2019.

UK industry and research can submit proposals aligned clearly with at least one of the 4 grand challenges in government’s Industrial Strategy.

The grand challenges are:

artificial intelligence and the data economy

clean growth

the future of mobility

meeting the needs of an ageing society

The opportunity

Proposed challenges should combine the best ideas from academia and industry to create tangible benefits for the UK in productivity and economic growth.

Submitted proposals should either be drafted collaboratively by a consortium of industry and academia, or be able to provide evidence of an industry-wide requirement.

You will need to explain and evidence what the challenge is, the positive impact in addressing it, and the capabilities and strengths that we already have in the UK that would help us to become a world-leader in its research and commercialisation.

The challenge must:

be compelling, focused, understandable and have a real benefit if solved

be industry-led and in an area of existing strength

take advantage of the depth and expertise of UK research

offer a clear opportunity for sustainable growth, including global markets

evidence that government support is necessary and of strategic importance

increase productivity

Challenges can be of any size. You will be expected to propose the amount of funding required from government and from industry to address your proposal.

Expression of interest details