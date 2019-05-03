Independent Review of FCO Support for Persecuted Christians interim report: Foreign Secretary's statement

In response to the interim report on Foreign & Commonwealth Office Support for Persecuted Christians, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

I asked the Bishop of Truro to deliver an independent, honest, unflinching and hard-hitting report. What he has delivered to me today makes for a truly sobering read. I thank him and his team for their hard work.

The interim report comes just after the appalling attacks at Easter on churches across Sri Lanka, the devastating attack on two mosques in Christchurch, and most recently the San Diego synagogue shooting.

There is nothing more medieval than to hate someone on the basis of their faith. That it is on the rise should shock us all.

I look forward to seeing the Bishop’s final report in the summer, and identifying further specific steps the FCO can take to do more to address the fate of persecuted Christians around the world.