Independent investigation finds no further action required on fridge freezer model

The investigation into the fridge freezer Hotpoint FF175B model identified by the Metropolitan Police as being involved in the Grenfell Tower fire has confirmed there is no need for a product recall or any other corrective action, and that consumers can continue using the product as normal.

As part of the government’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire, Business Secretary Greg Clark ordered an immediate examination of the unit by independent technical experts.

This included a thorough product safety investigation which examined the Grenfell Tower appliance, further independent examinations and testing of other FF175B appliances, undertaking analysis of data and documents, and commissioning independent experts to assess the risk of the FF175B model.

Based on the findings of the investigation, the experts have concluded that the product met legal safety requirements and that the risk associated with the model is assessed as low.

This conclusion has been verified by the Chief Scientific Adviser who chaired a panel that considered the methodology and conclusions of the technical investigation.

John Loughhead, BEIS Chief Scientific Adviser said:

Having considered the robust technical investigation, I support its conclusion that no product recall or other corrective action is required, and that people who own this particular model can continue to use it as normal.

The results of the investigation have been shared with the Metropolitan Police, the Grenfell Inquiry, and, with the Grenfell residents through appropriate channels.

The government continues to place huge importance on consumer safety. This is why, on 21 January 2018, we accepted all the recommendations made by the Working Group on Product Recalls and Safety to upgrade the UK system of product safety, and we established the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

As the manufacturer of this product, Whirlpool has co-operated with the investigation and has undertaken their own investigation in line with their legal obligations.

Whirlpool will continue to provide advice and support to its customers directly through Whirlpool Corporation’s Freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 and its website www.hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer.

Consumers are encouraged to:

visit the ‘Product Recall - Acting on Product Safety’ page for up-to-date information on current recalls

register their household appliances so manufacturers can get in touch quickly if a problem is identified - visit Register my appliance for more information

re-familiarise themselves with the manufacturer’s instructions to check they are using their household appliances safely

follow standard safety advice, not overload plugs, ensure sockets are not damaged and check cables and leads are in good condition

People with concerns about product safety can call the Citizens Advice consumer service line on 03454 04 05 06. The government website on product recalls can be found at www.gov.uk/productrecall.

