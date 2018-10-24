Independent Governor of WFD appointed

The Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has appointed Mark Babington as Independent Governor of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).

Mark Babington has 20 years’ experience in the public sector and in policy and standard setting as a qualified FCA accountant. He brings with him strong audit experience in developing UK audit policy through his current role in the Financial Reporting Council, as a former Director in the NAO, and an Independent Co-Opted member of WFD’s Audit and Risk Committee since 2017.

WFD is the UK public body dedicated to supporting democracy around the world. It is run independently of the UK Government, though works closely with it. WFD partners with political parties, legislative assemblies and electoral bodies and is active in over 30 countries. WFD’s initiatives include the political engagement of vulnerable groups in 18 Commonwealth countries, building trust in democracy across the Western Balkans and combating violence against women in the Middle East and Northern Africa. On behalf of the UK Government, WFD also recruits UK nationals for international election observation missions.

