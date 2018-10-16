Improving the services we offer for Welsh speakers

New Welsh language numbers have been launched in Wales in line with the launch of Courts & Tribunals Service Centres opening in January.

For our English speakers, phone calls will go through to one of our new Courts and Tribunals Service Centres, the first two of which are due to open in January 2019 in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham. These will handle the administrative processes of courts and tribunals and will be the first port of call for the public wanting information on their cases - enabling calls, emails and queries to be answered much more quickly and accurately. Welsh language speakers can continue to speak to our team in Welsh on the service lines below which are now open:

Welsh language service Contact number Social Security and Child Support Appeals 03003035170 Divorce 03003035171 Single Justice Service Centre (including DVLA and TV Licensing enquiries) 03003035172 Jury service 03003035173 Civil Money Claims 03003035174 Fines/Fixed Penalty 03003035175 Employment Tribunal Appeals 03003035176 Video Hearings 03003035177 Assisted Digital 03003035179 Probate 03003030654 Magistrates Court (all Welsh courts other than Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court) 03003035178

You can find out more about our new services on our projects and services page.

Calls to the new service line numbers will be answered by our teams at the Welsh Language Unit at Caernarfon Justice Centre. These new Welsh language service lines are part of the £1 billion that is being invested in transforming the courts and tribunals service, making the justice system simpler to access, convenient to use and more efficient to run; utilising technology to bring the processes of justice into the 21st century.

This new service has been set up in accordance with our Welsh Language Scheme, which we published in May this year.

To find out more about our reform programme and other projects currently underway you can read our reform programme page on GOV.UK.