News story
Improving collaboration to protect public health – MHRA and Health Inspectorate Wales sign MoU
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) set out key principles to support their collaboration on improving public health.
Today we have set out how we will work more effectively with HIW in a new
HIW is the independent inspectorate and regulator of healthcare in Wales. They also monitor the use of the Mental Health Act 1983 and 2007, and the Mental Health (Wales) Measure 2010, and protect the interests of people whose rights are restricted under this legislation.
Our working relationship helps maintain an effective regulatory system for health and care in Wales, while promoting patient safety and high quality care.
The new MoU sets out the framework to support our joint working relationship. We agree on how to share information, to carry out regulatory functions and to benefit the public.
The principles of the MoU will:
- address overlaps and gaps in the regulatory framework and responsibilities
- promote open and transparent cooperation
- respect each other’s independent status
- promote the use of resources and intelligence effectively and efficiently
Notes to Editor
- The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr Kate Chamberlain, Chief Executive, HIW and Dr Ian Hudson, Chief Executive, MHRA.
- MHRA is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgments to ensure that the benefits justify any risks. MHRA is a centre of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency which also includes the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). The Agency is an executive agency of the Department of Health. www.mhra.gov.uk
