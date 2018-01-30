Improving collaboration to protect public health – MHRA and Health Inspectorate Wales sign MoU

Today we have set out how we will work more effectively with HIW in a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). ( PDF , 326KB, 11 pages)

HIW is the independent inspectorate and regulator of healthcare in Wales. They also monitor the use of the Mental Health Act 1983 and 2007, and the Mental Health (Wales) Measure 2010, and protect the interests of people whose rights are restricted under this legislation.

Our working relationship helps maintain an effective regulatory system for health and care in Wales, while promoting patient safety and high quality care.

The new MoU sets out the framework to support our joint working relationship. We agree on how to share information, to carry out regulatory functions and to benefit the public.

The principles of the MoU will:

address overlaps and gaps in the regulatory framework and responsibilities

promote open and transparent cooperation

respect each other’s independent status

promote the use of resources and intelligence effectively and efficiently

