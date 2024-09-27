HRH The Princess Royal remembers fallen Scottish soldiers

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal paid her respects today (26 September 2024) as dozens of soldiers killed during World War One, many from Scottish regiments, were commemorated at a specially built cemetery extension in northern France.

The event, held under autumn skies, was organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘War Detectives’, and was held at the newly built Loos British Cemetery Extension. It is only the second time the Commonwealth War Graves Commission ( CWGC ) has built a new cemetery since the end of World War 2.

HRH The Princess Royal, President of the CWGC , formally inaugurated the new cemetery as she honoured the soldiers who were laid to rest.

The new cemetery was commissioned and built after nearby hospital construction works discovered a large number of World War 1 remains. The CWGC wanted to ensure that, on reburial, all of the fallen would remain side by side.

Soldiers of The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland bear the coffin of an unknown Scottish soldier. Picture by Corporal Daryll Knott Crown Copyright.

The JCCC identification process established 48 separate sets of remains from the site. Although many Scottish Regimental artefacts were found, among them kilt pins, regimental buttons and shoulder titles, individual casualties could not be accurately identified by name.

With so many remains recovered, it was impossible for the CWGC to bury them all in one public ceremony, so 46 were buried privately at Loos British Cemetery Extension earlier this summer.

Today, one unknown soldier of The Black Watch (Royal Highlanders) and a second unknown Scottish soldier were laid to rest by serving soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The service, which included a firing party and a piper, commemorated all 48 fallen soldiers.

Although none could be identified by name, JCCC continues efforts to identify several other casualties recovered at the same location, with the aim of burying them at Loos British Cemetery Extension.

The War Detectives attempt to find any living relatives when the remains of British personnel from historic conflicts are recovered. If identified, relatives are invited to the re-interment and memorial service. The CWGC is a world leader in commemoration which cares for war graves at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries.

After today’s cemetery service, HRH The Princess Royal met with community representatives at Loos-en-Gohelle’s City Hall.

Tracey Bowers, MOD War Detective, said: “This was an incredibly important ceremony. It is a privilege to be here with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as we bury these last two soldiers from, what was, a huge recovery of remains. They will now rest in the presence of their regimental family.”

Padre David Anderson, Senior Chaplain 51st Infantry Brigade and HQ Scotland, said: “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to be here having served with The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and toured Afghanistan with them, it has tremendous poignancy for me to be here to reinter the remains of two unknown soldiers one, known to be of the Black Watch, and another known only to be Scottish. It’s good that the soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Scotland are here today to bury their comrades in arms.”

Director General of the CWGC , Claire Horton CBE, said: “We are truly grateful and deeply honoured to have welcomed our President, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, to inaugurate our new cemetery and pay her respects to the brave men who have now been laid to rest here.

“This occasion marks a significant milestone for the Commission, reflecting our unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices made by those who served. It also emphasises that our vital work to care for the fallen all around the world is very much ongoing.

“As we gather here today, we reaffirm our promise to maintain the graves of those interred in Loos British Cemetery Extension, and of their comrades, ensuring that their legacy will endure in perpetuity.”