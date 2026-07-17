Hot cars, hot luggage: why where you store your medicines matters this summer

Sun cream, packed. Passport, packed. Medicines, left on a sunny windowsill or in a warm bag for long periods without a second thought.

As temperatures rise and the summer holiday season is well underway, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging people to remember that medicines need looking after too.

Many medicines are intended to be stored below 25°C and exposure to higher temperatures can reduce how well they work. While some medicines need refrigeration, others should be stored at room temperature. This can be particularly important for medicines like insulin, certain inhalers, creams for skin conditions and some contraceptives.

This advice extends to medical devices such as blood glucose monitors and insulin strips. Storage requirements vary and people should always follow the instructions that come with their medicine or medical device.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said:

“During the summer, places such as parked cars, packed suitcases, caravans, and sunny rooms can get far hotter than people expect. For some medicines, these conditions can affect how well they work.

“Checking the storage instructions that come with your medicine, and storing it correctly only takes a few minutes but can help ensure it remains safe and effective when you need it.”

Keep your medicines somewhere cool, dry, and out of direct sunlight

The MHRA is encouraging people to:

Check the patient information leaflet or packaging for storage instructions. Patient information leaflets are available online via the MHRA website. Some medicines need refrigeration, others need protection from light or heat.

Avoid leaving medicines in cars, suitcases, or other places that can become very hot, particularly during summer travel.

Store medicines at home somewhere cool and dry, away from direct sunlight and avoid keeping them in bathrooms or near sources of heat.

Speak to a pharmacist if you are unsure how a medicine should be stored or if you think it may have been exposed to excessive heat.

Anyone who suspects their medicine isn’t working as it should is encouraged to speak to a pharmacist or doctor and report suspected issues to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Visit the MHRA website for more Summer-proof your health advice, including guidance on medicines, medical devices and staying safe in hot weather.

Notes to editors: