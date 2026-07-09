Heat, travel and late nights: How summer can affect your medicines and how to stay safe

From sunshine and sangria to long-haul flights and festival weekends, summer brings a welcome change of pace. But these seasonal shifts can affect how your medicines and medical devices work, sometimes in ways you may not expext.

Today, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is launching “Summer-proof your health”, a five-week campaign to help people stay safe with their medicines and medical devices, while still enjoying everything summer has to offer.

Simple changes to your routine, like staying out later, travelling, or coping with the heat, can all have an impact. Even when summer plans take over, your medicines still follow the same rules.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said:

“Summer often means changes to our daily routines, whether that’s socialising more, travelling, or spending more time outdoors.

“It’s worth remembering that changes to your routine can affect how your medicines and medical devices work.

“Our ‘summer-proof your health’ campaign will help you stay one step ahead, so you can enjoy summer with confidence, knowing your medicines are working as intended.”

Throughout the campaign, the MHRA will share simple and practical tips to help people stay safe with their medicines, including how to manage everyday interactions that can easily be overlooked.

Overlooked interactions with medicines

Warmer weather and more social plans mean people are more likely to mix their medicines with alcohol, supplements or certain foods, often without realising the potential impact.

Some interactions are easy to overlook and can affect how your medicines work.

An espresso martini here, a mimosa there, or a fresh grapefruit juice the next morning can all be part of summer’s rhythm, but some combinations may have unintended effects. For example:

Alcohol can sometimes interact with medicines, such as antibiotics, or affect how you feel the next day

Grapefruit juice at brunch, or in a mocktail or cocktail can affect how some medicines are processed

Herbal products like St John’s Wort can interact with some prescription medicines

Sickness after a big night out can affect how well some oral contraceptives work

Jenn Matthissen, MHRA Head of Gastrointestinal system, Nutrition, Endocrine and Fertility, said:

“These interactions can easily slip under the radar because they’re tied to things we enjoy - drinks with friends, trying something new, or changing routines while on holiday.

“This isn’t about avoiding those moments, but about being aware that they can affect how your medicines work.

“It’s quick and easy to stay informed - all medicines in the UK come with a patient information leaflet and you can also find these online on the MHRA website in just a few clicks. You can also speak to a pharmacist or a healthcare professional who can help you make sure everything works together safely.”

The MHRA is encouraging people to:

Take a moment to check the patient leaflet that comes with your medicine - this can also be accessed online here: MHRA Products: Home

Ask a pharmacist or healthcare professional if you’re unsure about mixing medicines with alcohol, food or supplements

Be mindful when your routines changes, including during holidays, festivals and late nights. Some medicines need to be taken at a specific time each day, as timing can affect how well they work.

Often the small, everyday combinations are easy to overlook but once you’re aware of them, they’re simple to manage.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from a medicine is encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Notes to editors: