Hospitals to receive £145 million to prepare for winter demand

The government is giving more than £145 million to NHS trusts across the country ahead of winter to improve emergency care.

The funding from the Department of Health and Social Care’s existing budget will be spent on 81 new schemes.

It will be spent on:

upgrading wards

redeveloping A&E departments

improving same-day emergency care

improving systems for managing the number of beds in use

an extra 900 beds

The University Hospital of North Midlands is set to receive £8.82 million, which will go towards 2 additional wards on the Royal Stoke site.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust will receive £6.42 million to increase emergency care capacity at the William Harvey Hospital and at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital.

At Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the money will assist emergency day care, managing the flow of patients through the hospital and improving the way ambulances hand over patients.

Earlier this year the government provided £36.3 million to ambulances trusts to prepare for winter. The money will pay for 256 new ambulances as well as ‘make ready’ hubs at ambulance trust headquarters to allow better restocking and maintenance of vehicles.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: