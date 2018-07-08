Home Secretary visits the site of major incident in Amesbury

The visit came after tests showed the couple were exposed to the same Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in March.

The Home Secretary was met by Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police Kier Pritchard at the Guildhall in Salisbury, where he was given an operational update on the ongoing investigation. Afterwards, he met with first responders from Wiltshire Police and the Fire and Rescue and ambulance services to thank them for their dedication and professionalism.

John Glen, MP for Salisbury, then took the Home Secretary to visit local businesses in Guildhall Square, and to watch a performance by the Salisbury Area Young Musicians.

Then the Home Secretary went to Amesbury where he visited Muggleton Road, the site where the two individuals were taken ill.

Speaking at the scene, he said: