News story
Home Secretary visits the site of major incident in Amesbury
Home Secretary Sajid Javid today (Sunday 8 July) visited Salisbury and Amesbury in Wiltshire after two people fell critically ill from exposure to a Novichok nerve agent.
The visit came after tests showed the couple were exposed to the same Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in March.
The Home Secretary was met by Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police Kier Pritchard at the Guildhall in Salisbury, where he was given an operational update on the ongoing investigation. Afterwards, he met with first responders from Wiltshire Police and the Fire and Rescue and ambulance services to thank them for their dedication and professionalism.
John Glen, MP for Salisbury, then took the Home Secretary to visit local businesses in Guildhall Square, and to watch a performance by the Salisbury Area Young Musicians.
Then the Home Secretary went to Amesbury where he visited Muggleton Road, the site where the two individuals were taken ill.
Speaking at the scene, he said:
It was a privilege to meet some of the first responders and I want to thank them for their professionalism and dedication. We now need to allow the police to continue their investigation.
I am mindful of the individuals still in hospital in critical care and thinking of them, and their family and friends. It is important to reiterate though that the risk to the general public remains low.
What I have experienced in Amesbury and Salisbury is an overwhelming feeling of the community coming together. They have impressed the whole country with their response and have shown that Salisbury is open for business.